A group of gardening enthusiasts recently provided support for Domestic Violence Services.
The Dirt Dabblers Garden Club held its annual Celebration of Giving luncheon and presented items off the nonprofit organization’s wish list.
In addition to shelters in Pendleton and Hermiston, Domestic Violence Services maintains a 24-hour crisis line (800-833-1161) and provides other advocacy and support for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault. For additional information, contact 541-276-3322, administrator@dvs-or.org or visit www.dvs-or.org.
For more about the garden club, contact Sue Stefancik at slafleur53@aol.com or 541-443-2334.
