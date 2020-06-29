Hermiston High School Generation College students continue a tradition of recognizing elementary and middle school teachers whose hard work and inspiration helped students realize their dreams and sparked the desire to pursue a college degree with the Geny Award. The award symbolizes the teamwork needed to help students reach their dreams, and honors those that provided a helping hand when students faced challenging moments.
This year’s Geny Award recipients are Anne Lusted, math teacher at Armand Larive Middle School; Lisa McElroy, science teacher at Sandstone Middle School; and Colleen Muldowney, English language development teacher at Highland Hills Elementary School.
HHS seniors Eliana Esparza and Anthony Jiménez acknowledge that Lusted helped them with other classes by checking in with them to make sure they stayed on track. Esparza said, “Mrs. Lusted helped me with my shyness with her jokes and giving me advice to prepare me for high school. She inspired us to be a better person by being herself.” Esparza and Jiménez plan to attend Western Oregon University this fall.
Omar Sánchez recalls fun, energizing lessons about plate tectonics, making ice cream, competing for the Golden Peanut in science class, but most of all that McElroy had a genuine interest in seeing her students succeed. Sánchez emphatically stated, “Thank you for teaching us to imagine, Mrs. McElroy.” He will be attending Portland State University.
Maria Alatorre Ledezma selected Muldowney for being instrumental in her transition to the U.S. and in learning a second language. “She’s the teacher that has had the biggest impact on me because she started teaching me this language and it’s something I’m never going to forget,” declared Alatorre Ledezma, who will be attending Eastern Oregon State University in the fall.
Lusted commented, “I am very honored to receive this award. It is nice to know that I made a difference, that my seventh- and eighth-grade students still remember our time together, and that it still is impacting them to this day. I had teachers in my past that I still reflect back on that helped develop me as a person, and I’m so proud that I have done that for another student.”
McElroy said, “I could not be prouder to be part of the ripple of influence that Omar will undoubtedly continue. I believe it takes each of us to make a difference for all of us. Omar's willingness to reach back in gratitude is, frankly, inspiring. I'm honored to have made a difference in a life — there is absolutely nothing more rewarding.”
“I was honored to work with Maria at the beginning of her time in Hermiston," recalled Muldowney. “It was a time that really sticks out in my memory too, as I had just transitioned to Eastern Oregon from the Midwest. We were learning new things together.”
This is the 15th graduating class since the inception of Generation College in 2004. The club was established to support students, who would be the first in their families to attend college, through the application process. Geny award recipients are encouraged to continue to impact and inspire future generations and spark many more conversations about college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.