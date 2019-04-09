Local Girl Scouts Troop 51411 recently got an inside look at the medical field.
Members of the troop toured St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, said Ailea Villanueva, troop leader. The March 28 tour was led by Elizabeth Michael, a registered nurse.
The Girl Scouts were able to see the many different jobs and people that help with area medical services, including several hospital departments, a LifeFlight Network medical helicopter and Interpath Laboratory. Participants earned their First Aid badge by participating in the tour, Villanueva said.
