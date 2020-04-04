Ellie Corey and Morgan Currin understand just how hard the nurses at St. Anthony Hospital have been working to protect the Pendleton area’s residents from the coronavirus and care for those who need their skills. The girls wanted to show their support, and raised money to buy a bouquet of flowers that was delivered to St. Anthony’s surgery department, where a family friend works.
Molly Davis, a nurse in the surgery department, placed the bouquet at the hospital’s main volunteer station, so the rest of the hospital’s employees could share in the girls’ admiration and support.
