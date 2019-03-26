Area golfers finally got back into the swing of things in Umatilla. No longer covered with a blanket of snow and ice, Big River Golf Course opened its season March 16 with the Brown Grass Tournament.
The foursome of Josh Williams, Josh Browning, Mark Herman and Bob Barton placed first with 62 gross; second with 63 were Rick Jewett, Blue Blackhurst, Jorge Pantoja and Zeno Marvin; and third with 64 were Carlos Chavez, Don Daggett, Heather Villaneuva and Ian Coyle.
For upcoming tournaments at Big River, contact Megan Olsen at 541-922-3006, megan@golfbigriver.com or search Facebook.
