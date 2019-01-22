As 2018 came to a close, Good Shepherd Health Care System celebrated with year-end awards.
Each nominee was evaluated on ICARE standards: Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence, said Nick Bejarano, marketing and communications director. The winners, along with the other nominees in parenthesis, were:
EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR: Jaimie Renteria, charge master coordinator (Jade Marston, Christina Sanchez, Sierra Ibarra, Mazie Madison, Paulena Conner, Teresa Martin, Jennie Wedding, Kathy Thomas, Jordan Perry, Krickett Mabe, Ben Calvillo, Laura Sloan, JoAnne Lewis, Elissa Ayres, Steve Odlin, April Link, Gloria Agnew and Cherie Wilson).
MANAGER OF THE YEAR: Wendy Parsons, surgical services assistant nurse manager (Rachel Tate, Rob Rizk, Sid Rittenbach, Tammy Martin, Kyle Furukawa, Martha Tibbs, Elizabeth Sperr, Judi Gabriel, Lucas Bradshaw and Devin Goldman).
PROVIDER OF THE YEAR: Dr. Leila Keeler, obstetrics/gynecology, informatics (Dr. Jennifer Poste, Dr. Leo DeGuzman, Eileen McElligott, FNP).
VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR: June Rosenberg, Good Shepherd Medical Center Auxiliary (Lee Miller and Anne Voytko).
“Each of these individuals is deserving of receiving this award. These recipients were ultimately chosen by their outstanding recommendations,” Bejarano said.
