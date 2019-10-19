SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown recently designated Oct. 15, 2019, as Oregon White Cane Day.
The purpose of the governor’s proclamation was to bring awareness, provide an opportunity to educate the public and celebrate the use of white canes and guide dogs to increase mobility for individuals who are blind or visually impaired. Brown said in addition to being practical tools, they serve as symbols of independence for people who use them.
Sharon Zenger, teacher of the visually impaired, orientation and mobility with InterMountain Education Service District, expressed appreciation for the proclamation.
“This day is about education of others, so that myself and my students can move around the many cities in Eastern Oregon safely,” she said. “There have been many news stories this year about people who are blind or visually impaired being hit.”
For more information, contact Zenger at sharon.zenger@imesd.k12.or.us or 541-966-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.