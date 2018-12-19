A longtime supporter of Fort Walla Walla Museum, the Pacific Power Foundation recently provided another grant to help fund the museum’s admission-free school tour program.
Bill Clemens of Pacific Power presented the museum with $4,000 in support of the program in 2019.
The school tour program was started to help schools provide educational field trips in an environment of ever-shrinking budgets. Pacific Power Foundation’s continuous support of this program since 2006 has helped more than 58,000 school visitors connect to their heritage and community through the museum.
Teachers are able to supplement classroom studies of regional history at the museum. In addition to connecting children to their heritage, the museum makes them excited about learning about the past. Among the favorite exhibits are the Pioneer Village, 33-mule team and Penitentiary, said Jennifer Pecora, Fort Walla Walla communications manager.
In 2019 the Museum will continue to reach out to local and regional school districts, offering a teacher’s guide with background information and associated coursework for students. For more information about booking a school tour, call 509-525-7703.
