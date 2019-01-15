Hungry students in the Athena-Weston School District and at McLoughlin High School recently benefited from the Milton-Freewater, Athena, Weston Fund.
A pair of $500 grants were disbursed at the end of 2018 to help needy students. Half of the money provides backpacks of food during the weekends for students in Athena-Weston. The other was given to the Milton-Freewater Kiwanis Foundation for the Mac-Hi backpack food/shelter program.
An organizing committee led by Leslie Brown, Tim Kennedy, Rick Rambo and Christopher Jay started the fund in 2017. Sam Tucker, Randy Grant and Dr. Carl Wheeler joined the organizing committee in 2018. Twenty-six people, families and businesses have each given $1,000 to become founders of the Milton-Freewater Athena Weston Fund, which now exceeds $36,000.
“We are thrilled with the support we have received from our friends and neighbors, and grateful to be able to help these vital food programs for area children and youth,” Brown said.
The group actively sought donations at the founder level this past fall, she said, which provided a sufficient amount to make the initial grants. The MFAW Fund is dedicated to supporting charities and projects in the Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston area of Umatilla County.
Umatilla County has been part of the Blue Mountain Community Foundation’s service area since its founding in 1984, said executive director Kari Isaacson. And, she said, it has a long history of supporting the communities through grants and scholarships.
Although generous people have been supporting their community through BMCF, this is the first fund at BMCF dedicated to these communities, Isaacson said. The philosophy is “local wealth benefiting local communities under local control.”
To make donations to the fund, visit www.bluemountainfoundation.org (click “donate” and select the fund name) or send a donation to the Blue Mountain Community Foundation, P.O. Box 603, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Be sure to note “MFAW” on the check. For more information, contact Isaacson at 509-529-4371 or kari@bluemountainfoundation.org.
