PENDLETON — The Education Foundation of Pendleton kicked off its 2019-20 grant season by awarding more than $16,000 to fund special school projects that are not covered by the Pendleton School District budget.
The nonprofit education foundation garnered support during its Oct. 10 Grillin’ for Grants fundraiser. In its fifth year, the event brought in more than $23,000, according to a written statement provided by Michele Madril of the InterMountain Education Service District.
The foundation awards grants twice a year. Fall grant awards include:
•Sunridge Middle School acting students will see plays “In the Heights” or “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night” at Portland Center Stage. ($800)
•Pendleton High School art students will visit exhibits at Pendleton Center for the Arts and Betty Feves Memorial Gallery at Blue Mountain Community College. ($500)
•Hawthorne High School students will work with artist-in-residence Jan Peterson-Terjerson on a grid project featuring their wolf mascot. ($1,347)
•The PHS ASPIRE program will take students on college tours, visiting the University of Oregon, Lane Community College, Western Oregon University, Mount Hood Community College and Eastern Oregon University. ($1,513)
•Elementary music students will participate in the Oregon Music Educator’s Association Elementary Honor Choir in Eugene in January. ($1,122)
•The PHS Spanish Department will participate in Oregon Foreign Language and International Studies Day in May in Eugene. ($2,000)
•PHS Honors Biology II students will about marine ecosystems by visiting Cascade Locks, Newport and Lincoln City in May. ($8,380)
•PHS distinguished alumnus and professional composer Chris Thomas participated in the October Career Day. ($1,500)
The foundation’s board expressed appreciation for the support from Grillin’ for Grants donors, sponsors, auction contributors and those in attendance. Applications for spring grant awards are due Jan. 31, 2020. For more information, visit educationfoundationofpendleton.org.
