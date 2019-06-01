The Hale twins, Juanita Mary Proctor and Margaret Frances Pieper, were born May 22, 1929, in Heppner, to Vier and Mary Hale.
Recently turning 90, the twins are currently living at Avamere of Hermiston. Family and friends recently celebrated with Juanita and Margaret during a birthday gathering held at the Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church parish hall in Hermiston.
The twins grew up in McDonald Canyon on a 3,500-acre ranch with their mom, uncle Charlie, and Irish grandparents Phil and Mary Hirl. They attended their first seven years of school in a one-room schoolhouse near their home, and later went to school in Heppner, graduating in 1947. After graduation, Margaret and Juanita both moved to Hermiston.
In 1950, Nita married Leroy “Rocky” Proctor. Nita and Rocky raised five children, Clarence, Pat (Smith), Mike, Mary Ann (Munkers), and Theresa (Proctor-Reece) from which they had 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. They built a wonderful life working together on their ranch in Irrigon where they raised beef cattle, grass hay, chickens and horses until Rocky’s death in 2011.
In 1951, Margaret met and married the love of her life, Bill Bunten, while working at the Umatilla Army Depot. He died in 1965. In 1968, Margaret married Arnie Pieper (who died in 1982). They bought a farm on Buttercreek, which is now Westwinds Nursery. Margaret is especially proud of her children, Pam, Sally, Billy, John, Jim and Lori, along with her 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
The twins enjoy hanging out for lunch and dinner while visiting with friends and family at Avamere of Hermiston. They enjoy reminiscing about the old days and love spending quality time with their families.
Hale twins turn 90
Written by Theresa Proctor-Reece
The Hale twins, Juanita Mary Proctor and Margaret Frances Pieper, were born May 22, 1929, in Heppner, Oregon, to Vier and Mary Hale. Turning 90 has been a big event for the twins with a birthday celebration with family and friends at Our Lady of Angels parish hall is Hermiston.
The twins grew up in McDonald Canyon on a 3500-acre ranch with their mom, uncle Charlie and Irish grandparents, Phil and Mary Hirl. On the ranch, the family raised about 1,500 sheep, a few cows and pigs, and had a large garden. The garden food was put into cans each year by their mom and grandma and stored in a cellar built by uncle Charlie. Also grown on the ranch was wheat and hay that was harvested by horse-drawn combines.
One of the twin’s memories include bundling up the hay and throwing it onto a wagon to be pulled into storage. When the twins weren’t helping out with chores, one of their favorite pastimes was riding horses. Living on the ranch provided for a great life growing up in the canyon.
Juanita and Margaret attended their first seven years of school in a one-room schoolhouse near their home with several neighboring kids, including the McLaughlins, McGirls, and their friend, Josie Smart. The school was located about a mile from their home and each year, the teacher boarded at the Hirl ranch.
Many stories can be told on their walks to school, especially the time when Margaret stepped on a snake that wrapped around her leg. Needless to say, Juanita didn’t stick around to help her sister but instead left her to fend for herself.
The twins have lots of memories attending the one-room school and appreciate the great education they had in the canyon. After seventh grade, all the country schools were closed down and the twins along with their mom moved to Heppner until their graduation in 1947.
After graduation, Margaret and Juanita both moved to Hermiston to live with their grandparents, mom and uncle Charlie. There, they opened a small restaurant named “The Bluebirds.” It was there at the Bluebirds that Nita met the love of her life, Leroy “Rocky” Proctor.
In 1950, Nita married Leroy “Rocky” Proctor. Nita and Rocky raised five children, Clarence, Pat (Smith), Mike, Mary Ann (Munkers), and Theresa (Proctor-Reece) from which they had 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. They built a wonderful life working together on their ranch in Irrigon where they raised beef cattle, grass hay, chickens and horses until Rocky’s death in 2011.
Nita was a hard worker who made everything from scratch. When she was not out milking cows and helping out on the ranch, she was in the house baking and preparing meals. Nita was known as the best homemaker in the country. Each day, she cooked three meals a day and made everything from scratch.
Family life was important to the Proctors. Each summer, the Proctors took time for family vacations. Together, they traveled and visited over half the United States along with Canada and Mexico. One of their most memorable trips was visiting Alaska with their good friends, the Harnars.
When Nita was not working on the ranch, you could find her aback a horse. One of her favorite pastimes was riding and team roping. Over the years, she became quite the cowgirl, competing in old time rodeos with her husband, Rocky, winning many buckles barrel racing and team roping. The Proctors had an adventurous life.
In 1951, Margaret met and married the love of her life, Bill Bunten, while working at the Umatilla Army Depot. Together, Margaret and Bill built a wonderful life in Hermiston until Bill’s death in 1965. In 1968, Margaret married Arnie Pieper and they bought a farm on Buttercreek, which today is Westwinds Nursery.
When Arnie joined the family, an interest in dirt bikes began and many hours were spent around riding bikes. In fact, it wasn’t uncommon to see Margaret riding on the back of Arnie’s big motorcycle.
The Piepers also raised watermelons and together worked the fields along with Margaret’s kids until Arnie’s death in 1982. In Margaret’s pastime, she enjoyed traveling. One of her best times included going on two Alaskan cruises with her friend, Mary Ann. Margaret also enjoyed playing bingo. It wasn’t unusual to see her each week down at the parish hall with her friends looking for a bingo or blackout win.
Margaret is especially proud of her six children, Pam, Sally, Billy, John, Jim and Lori along with her 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Nowadays, Margaret enjoys visiting with them all and sharing in their adventures.
Currently the twins, Margaret and Nita, live at Avamere of Hermiston where they enjoy hanging out for lunch and dinner while visiting with friends and family. They still reminisce about the old days and love spending quality time with families. The twins have lived quite the life and look forward to their 100th birthday party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.