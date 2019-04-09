Local Iota Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma members took the opportunity to meet with Sen. Bill Hansell.
The group was in Salem attending the April 5-7 DKG Oregon state convention for women educators. Vickie and Don Jackson, Nikii Murtaugh, Paty Fernandez (World Fellowship recipient from Monterrey, Mexico) and Brenda Kirk visited the senator.
Hansell said the district is the third largest in the state, covering an area the size of the state of Maryland. Kirk said Hansell views his job as helping his constituents, including veterans, a local mortuary and a pioneer cemetery district. In addition, he even assisted one of his visitors cut through HIPPA regulations to find her uncle taken in by social services, Kirk said.
Hansell shared with the group about how he got the nickname of "Roadkill Bill" after sponsoring a bill that allows citizens to obtain salvaged meat from animals that are killed on the roads. While touring the Oregon State Capital, Hansell took the visitors to the Senate floor.
