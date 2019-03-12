Curtis Harper, a parole/probation officer with the Morrow County Sheriff's Office, recently completed coursework through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
Harper and other participants in Basic Parole and Probation Class 79 graduated March 8 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem. Paul Solomon, executive director of Sponsors Incorporated, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker.
The DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year. For more information, visit visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.