A large mural that honors veterans recently created in the foyer of the Griswold High School gymnasium has received rave reviews.
Former Pendleton resident Jason Hogge said he worked for a week on the project, including “pulling an all-nighter.” The artist, who now resides in Portland, expressed appreciation to his wife, Ethel, for helping and to the Helix School District for the opportunity to work on the project. In addition, Hogge thanked veterans. It’s his hope that people can work together through their differences and support each other moving forward.
The mural features a U.S. flag waving in the wind as it breaks through a brick wall, and stone pillars with emblems of each branch of the nation’s military. The words “Honoring those who have served …” is emblazoned below the scene.
“The different obelisks represent the diverse people that have fought for and make up our great country,” Hogge said. “For me, this painting represents all the barriers our country has broken through to provide for the freedoms we have.”
To view more about the project, search Facebook for “Free Spirit Studios.”
