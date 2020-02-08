HELIX — A school-wide initiative to promote a caring and thoughtful student body is underway in the Helix School District.
The Kindness Project was developed by Kaylee Cope, Griswold High School senior and the Associated Student Body president. Cope solicited and received funding for the project from the Helix Booster Club, the Helix Parent Teacher Organization and the Helix School District.
As part of the Kindness Project, staff and students in kindergarten through 12th grades donned matching shirts to school on Thursday, Jan. 30. The burgundy colored T-shirts have the words “Just Be Kind” and a smile face emblazoned on the front.
For more about the project, contact Helix superintendent Darrick Cope at dcope@helix.k12.or.us or 541-457-2175.
