PORTLAND — Students from Helix were again recognized for their efforts in the Oregon History Day contest — qualifying for the National History Day event in Maryland.
The state qualifying contest, which was open to students in sixth through 12th grade, was held April 27 at Oregon Episcopal School in Portland. This year’s theme was “Triumph and Tragedy in History.”
The selection committee highlighted “Let Her Buck: The Tragic Story of Bonnie McCarroll,” a first place group documentary project by Kaylee Cope and Alexis Leake of Griswold High School. Judges called the project, “notable.”
Other Helix students, who worked under the supervision of teacher Lorin Kubishta, placing at the state level — including the category and project:
Kyleen Stahancyk, 1 individual documentary: “Remembering the Forgotten: The Triumphant Story of Sergeant Reckless.”
Kyle Harper, 2 individual documentary: “Muller v. Oregon: A Tragedy for Women in the Labor Force.”
Logan Davis, 3 individual documentary: “Xenophobia in America in the 1920’s: The Tragedy of Sacco and Vanzetti.”
Students placing in Echo, who worked under the direction of teacher Brandi Russell, were:
Sam Wyse, Echo Middle School, 2 individual performance: “Deaf President Now! The Protest No One Could Hear.”
Zoe Russell, Echo High School, 2 individual exhibit: “Oil: The Wealth and Woe of the Osage.”
Other local participants at the state contest:
Eli Sprenger & Bryce Fairchild, Helix, group documentary: “The Eighth Wonder of the World: The Grand Coulee Dam.”
Lillian Wallis & Mckenzie Rose, Echo, group exhibit: Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow’s Triumphs: America’s Tragedy
Riley Hampton & Elliot Glenn, Echo, group exhibit: “Triumph and Tragedy of Alaska Natives in Residential Schools.”
Alexa Rose, Echo, paper: “In the Eyes of the Nation: The Tragedy of Charles Lindbergh’s Fame.”
The Oregon Historical Society hosts the Oregon History Day program each year. Kristen Pilgrim, OHS education manager, works with educators across the state to coordinate entries. Students can use OHS resources and other digital assets to assist with project development.
More than 500,000 students and 30,000 teachers across the U.S. participate in the National History Day program. Students learn research and reading skills, critical thinking, problem-solving, and gain self-confidence through participation. For more information about National History Day, visit www.nhd.org. Also, a list of participants in the Oregon contest is available at www.ohs.org/oregonhistoryday.
