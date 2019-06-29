HERMISTON — Lindsay Lloyd was recently installed as the 2019-20 president of Altrusa International of Hermiston.
Others installed were first vice president Stephanie Hughes, second vice president Cynthia Traner, treasurer Mary Winebarger, secretary Nancy Lauck, past president Dawn Long, and board members LuAn Davison, Cathy Lloyd and Kim Mills. The June 1 event included a potluck brunch at Mills’ home.
The name “Altrusa” is derived from combining altruism and USA. Members of the service club actively work to create better communities. For more information, visit www.districttwelve.altrusa.org or search Facebook.
