HERMISTON — Altrusa International of Hermiston formally kicked off a new year on June 4, 2020, at McKenzie Park with a new president, Stephanie Hughes. Her motto for the year is “Refresh, Restore, Renew.”
Other officers installed for 2020-22 were Alexis McCarthy, first vice president; Cathy Lloyd, second vice president; Nancy Lauck, secretary; and Mary Winebarger, treasurer.
Altrusa is a nonprofit International organization. Meetings are held the first and third Thursdays of the month and, because of current pandemic, may vary in location. Anyone interested in joining Altrusa may contact the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, contact a member, or check out or message the group’s Facebook page, Altrusa International of Hermiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.