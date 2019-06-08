HERMISTON — Local author Carol Clupny has been making the rounds after launching her book, “The Ribbon Of Road Ahead: One Woman’s Remarkable Journey with Parkinson’s Disease.”
The Friends of the Hermiston Library hosted Clupny, who participated in a May 14 book event at the Hermiston Public Library. The Hermiston woman will be heading to Portland for a Thursday, June 20 event at Broadway Books, 1714 N.E. Broadway St. It runs from 7-8 p.m.
For more information about Clupny, to read her blog or to order her book, visit www.ultreiablog.org.
