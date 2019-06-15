HERMISTON — American Red Cross community blood drives in Hermiston have experienced a recent dip in donations.
Volunteer Patti Perkins wants to spread the word that due to a scheduling conflict at Good Shepherd, the upcoming blood drive will be held at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave. The collection event is Monday, June 17 from noon to 6 p.m.
Perkins also expressed appreciation for those who have donated the past couple of months. Recent blood drives included the collection of 18 units from 24 donors during the April 15 drive held at Good Shepherd Medical Center. Also, 26 units were collected from 40 donors at the May 20 drive at New Hope Community Church. Perkins also said homemade treats for donors were provided by the Hermiston Emblem Club and Eastern Star.
According to Perkins, approximately 35% of the population is eligible to donate blood, yet only 8% of those people actually do. Perkins said the Red Cross has a continual need for donors to keep a sustainable supply of blood products for local hospitals.
While walk-ins are welcome during collection events, Perkins said it’s helpful for the scheduling volunteers if people make an appointment by calling 1-800-448-3543. In addition, she said a Red Cross app is available that can be used to make appointments, complete the Rapid Pass and keep track of your donation totals.
For more information about donating blood, visit www.redcross.org.
