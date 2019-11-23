HERMISTON — The Hermiston Education Foundation recently allocated $16,600 to eight educators in the Hermiston School District to enhance opportunities for students. The projects, including who requested the funds and the purpose:
HERMISTON HIGH SCHOOL:
•Beth Anderson ($2,440) “Theater Students Attend Professional Theatrical Production.” Funds will provide tickets for 50 students to attend a production in Yakima in the fall of 2020 and for a spring production in 2021.
•Robert Theriault ($1,700) “Making Computer Science Green.” A filament extruder and a grinder will be purchased so 3-D printing material can be recycled.
•Next Steps Staff ($900) “Bulldog Treats.” For the purchase of equipment and cooking supplies to support the making and selling of dog treats.
ARMAND LARIVE MIDDLE SCHOOL:
•Cristian Mata ($7,070) “A Touch of Timpani.” For the purchase of two timpani for the band program.
SANDSTONE MIDDLE SCHOOL:
•Sarah Gonzalez ($2,000) “Sandstone Drama Program.” For “Beauty and the Beast” spring musical materials, microphones and costumes.
HIGHLAND HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:
•Stacy Cooley ($1,000) “Elementary Choral Festival.” Funding will be used to bring a choral clinician to work with a group of fourth- and fifth-graders from each elementary school. There will be an evening performance.
ROCKY HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:
•Megan James ($865) “Every Student Reads.” Scholastic books will be purchased for each first-grader to have one book a month to take home to read.
WEST PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:
•Ipolito Maloy ($625) “OMSI Science Festival.” OMSI will host six hours of science learning labs for all West Park students. Funding will be used to provide materials.
The Hermiston Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization. Its mission is to encourage and enhance the academic, artistic and cultural learning experiences and opportunities for the district’s students through community and corporate support. HEF hosts several fundraisers each year to provide grants and scholarships.
For more information, visit www.hermistoneducationfoundation.org or search Facebook.
