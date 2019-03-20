Hermiston Elks Lodge #1845 recently announced that Maxine Rice, inner guard, was honored as the officer of the year by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
The Hermiston woman has served in the capacity for nine years. Rice has been a member of the Elks for several years. In addition, she has been a member of Hermiston Emblem Club #215 for 30 years, where she currently serves as financial secretary.
“Maxine is a great member and team player,” said Teresa Moncrief, Emblem Club president. “She always goes the extra mile and participates in all areas of the club.”
An active citizen in the community, Rice also has also served with the Good Shepherd Medical Center Auxiliary since 1998. Rice also is a member of Grace and Mercy Lutheran Church.
