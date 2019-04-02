Hermiston Elks Lodge #1845 recently presented its 2018-19 special recognition awards.
Exalted ruler Emmet Wold announced that Bob Schroth and Ernie Kern both received a Grand Exalted Ruler’s Outstanding Service Award and the Grand Exalted Ruler’s special recognition pin.
Schroth also received the Distinguished Service Award for his service to the community and his selfless dedication in serving as chairman of the Camp Meadowood Springs Benefit Golf Tournament committee. Money raised from the annual event benefits Camp Meadowood Springs, a unique summer camp experience for children/teenagers and their families impacted by communication and/or social learning challenges.
Kern was honored for his years of service and dedication to youths in the community, especially for his work in planning and promoting the Elks Youth Basketball Hoop Shoot Contest in the Northeast Oregon District.
Alan Humphrey III was named Elk of the Year. He was recognized for his outstanding record of volunteer service. Humphrey steps up to assist with repairs at Camp Meadowood Springs. And, Maxine Rice was recognized as the Officer of the Year.
The Hermiston Elks Lodge is located at 480 E. Main St. For more information, call 541-567-6923.
