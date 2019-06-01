The Hermiston Lions Club recently contributed money to several community organizations and/or projects.
Club president Phillip Spicerkuhn said the contributions were given to the city of Hermiston ($6,500) to support projects to improve the city; the Hermiston Education Foundation ($1,000) to enhance educational opportunities through the Hermiston School District, and to Hermiston/Pendleton Local Special Olympics Program #510 ($1,000) to support athletic programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
The money disbursed was generated from proceeds during the annual Don Horneck Memorial Dinner through the support of many local farms and businesses. Don Horneck was a Lions Club member and an avid supporter of youth programs in general, and the community as a whole.
While the Hermiston Lions Club’s main mission is to help provide eyeglasses and hearing aids to those in need, they also contribute to other important organizations or projects within the Hermiston community.
For more information about the Hermiston Lions Club, call Phil Hamm at 541-567-6281.
