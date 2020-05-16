HERMISTON — The Hermiston Lions Club recently presented checks to two local food pantries to support families in need due to COVID-19. The Irrigon/Boardman Food Pantry was given $1,000, and Echo’s Chester Food Pantry received $1,750.
Irrigon/Boardman Emergency Assistance Center is North Morrow County’s food pantry and not only provides food for families in need but also rent support, propane for heating and cooking, as well as other assistance. Echo’s food pantry is operated by the local Kiwanis Club and helps with food needs within their community.
Mike Duffy, president of the Echo Kiwanis, said in response to the support by the Hermiston Lions, “The Lions and Kiwanis share a community spirit of service and volunteerism. It is impressive how quickly the Lions have put together this giving program in answer to the virus. We want to thank Hermiston Lions, and those others as well who, through support of service groups, help to make our communities a better place.”
The Hermiston Lions Club still welcomes requests for assistance, ranging from $500 to $2,000, to support local charities in the communities of Echo, Stanfield, Hermiston, Umatilla, Irrigon and Boardman with their extraordinary needs related to COVID-19. Applications should be sent to Bill Kuhn, club president, at wjk.kuhnlawoffices.com. In that email should be a description of the need, how much is needed and contact information.
