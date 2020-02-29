HERMISTON — A local branch manager of Cleary Building Corp. was recently recognized for outstanding sales performance in 2019.
Randall George received the company’s Excellence in Sales Award. The recognition is given to top Cleary sales performers for exhibiting a highly professional sales personality, energy, drive and motivation leading to dedication, leadership and excellence in all aspects of sales.
In business since 1978, Cleary Building Corp. is a family-owned company with its headquarters and main manufacturing facility located in Verona, Wisconsin. Additional manufacturing facilities are located in Grand Island, Nebraska, and Hazelton, Idaho. Cleary Building Corp. employs more than 800 full-time employees throughout the United States at its 81 offices.
Cleary’s Hermiston branch is located at 425 W. Hermiston Ave. For more information, visit www.clearybuilding.com.
