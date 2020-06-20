Arya Shakya, center, a second-grade student at Sunset Elementary School in Hermiston, was one of 25 Hermiston School District students to receive a bicycle from the Hermiston Masonic Lodge as part of the Bikes for Books Program. Jerad Farley, Sunset Elementary principal, left, and Josh Best, right, a member of the Hermiston Masonic Lodge, made a socially distanced delivery to Arya at her home.