BikesforBooks2020

Arya Shakya, center, a second-grade student at Sunset Elementary School in Hermiston, was one of 25 Hermiston School District students to receive a bicycle from the Hermiston Masonic Lodge as part of the Bikes for Books Program. Jerad Farley, Sunset Elementary principal, left, and Josh Best, right, a member of the Hermiston Masonic Lodge, made a socially distanced delivery to Arya at her home.

 Contributed photo

HERMISTON — Every year the Hermiston School District partners with the Hermiston Masonic Lodge for the Bikes for Books Program. The Masons donated a total of 25 bicycles, five bikes to each elementary school, in Hermiston, and students had the opportunity to earn a ticket to be entered into a drawing for a bike.

Each quarter, in each elementary school, if a student in second through fifth grades met their Accelerated Reader (AR) goal by reading books, they were entered into the drawing to win a bike. At the end of the 2020 school year, winners were drawn from each of the grade classes, and then all the remaining tickets were put together for a winner of the last bike.

Even with COVID-19 this year, the Masons were still very generous in continuing the program to provide bikes and helmets to students during the school shutdown.

