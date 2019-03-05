A musical ensemble from Hermiston High School and a pair of soloists from Sandstone Middle School walked away with top honors during the Feb. 22-23 Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival at the University of Idaho.
Majazzty, directed by Jordan Bemrose, was named the runner-up in the category of Senior Area Mic Ensembles Division. And middle school musicians Elizabeth Doherty (Junior Instrumental Trumpet Solos) and Amy Wooster (Junior Instrumental Flute Solos ) received recognition during the Young Artists’ Concert.
In its 52nd year, the two-day festival features student competitions, workshops and clinics on the university’s campus. More than 4,000 students from over 130 elementary, middle and high schools, as well as college and universities, participated from across the region, including schools from Idaho, Montana, Minnesota, Oregon Washington and British Columbia, Canada.
“It was a wonderful day of student performances,” said Vanessa Sielert, director of the Lionel Hampton School of Music in U of I’s College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences. “The performances at the Young Artists’ Concert and by our soloists were truly amazing. I’m so pleased that we have so much talent to showcase.”
Performances from the Young Artists’ Winners Concert are available on the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival’s YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.