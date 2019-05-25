Student leaders from Hermiston were recognized April 28 during the Oregon Association of Student Councils spring conference, held at the Red Lion Hotel at Jantzen Beach in Portland.
Hermiston High School and Armand Larive Middle School student councils each received Gold Council awards for outstanding achievements. The high school group was one of 16 schools from across the state that received the honor. Armand Larive was one of only three middle schools to earn the distinction. In addition, Sandstone Middle School brought home the Silver Council award.
Recognition is presented to student councils when they achieve standards related to community service, by creating events that promote school spirit and pride, sportsmanship, unity, recognition and leadership training, said Maria Duron, district communications officer. This is the second year in a row the schools have been honored at the conference, she added.
Club advisors Dave Rohrman, HHS social studies teacher; Cathy Kay, Armand Larive math and science teacher; and Sara Marks, Sandstone language arts teacher and leadership club advisor, were pleased with the recognition.
“I am impressed with our student leaders,” Marks said. “I am proud of their accomplishment and cannot wait for next year to see what difference our leaders will make in our school and community.”
