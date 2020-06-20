HERMISTON — Hermiston High School and Sandstone Middle School student councils were recognized by the Oregon Association of Student Councils (OASC) as high-achieving student councils. Under normal circumstances, schools are usually recognized during the spring conference; however, due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, schools were honored virtually.
The high school student council accepted the Gold Council recognition for outstanding achievement, and Sandstone Middle School received the Bronze Council award. Recognition is bestowed on the student councils when they achieve standards related to community service, by creating events that promote school spirit and pride, sportsmanship, unity, recognition, and leadership training.
Sara Marks, Sandstone Middle School language arts teacher and Leadership Club advisor, said, “True leadership comes out during challenging times and students proved to be resilient. Prior to the pandemic, the students were actively working to keep students engaged and connected. I am so proud of them!”
