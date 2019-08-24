HERMISTON — A pair of local women were recognized for meeting weight loss goals during International Recognition Days with TOPS (Take Pounds Off Sensibly).
The July event was held in Portland and included first place winner Roma Hall of the Hermiston TOPS group as an Oregon state champion for losing 100 pounds. In addition, there were 18 chapter queen winners, including Lorraine Nagel of the Hermiston TOPS group, who lost 61 pounds. Barbara Buckwalter said Nagel is now a KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly).
People interested in learning more about TOPS are invited to attend a meeting. The Hermiston group meets Tuesdays at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, 125 E. Beech St. The weigh-in is from 8-8:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 8:45 a.m. For more information, contact Buckwalter at 541-508-8668 or theotherbarb02@gmail.com.
