HERMISTON — Bulldogs from the Hermiston High School class of 1974 recently gathering to celebrate 45 years since turning the tassel.
The July 26-27 event including an informal meet-and-greet and a potluck meal and time of visitation. According to Bruce Wilcox, who served on the reunion committee, Susan Bennett Parks traveled more than 1,600 miles, which was the furthest distance to attend the gathering. Wilcox said Parks and her husband live in Nash, Oklahoma.
“Fun times were had while reconnecting with those in attendance,” Wilcox said.
For more information about the class of ‘74, join the Facebook group “HHS Classmates 1974 on Facebook” or call Wilcox at 541-567-9027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.