YEON HHS reunion 1974

Members of the Hermiston High School class of 1974 held its 45-year reunion July 26-27. Pictured are (back): Sonny Liebe, Bill Reuter, Bruce Hall, Robin Conboy, Paul Burns, Wil Phinney, Mark Davis, Jeff Newman, Randy Lemmon, Bob Thomas; (middle): Rosie Rodriguez Whiteley, Susan Bennett Parks, Tricia Barnes Murphy, Sharon Louthan Hayes, Glynis Gettman Newman, Ed Snyder, Lori Harkenrider Aasrud, Cathy Pettey Zinter, Suzie Arnold Stacey, David Trump, Mike Castellaw, Tom Themelis, Bill Reed, Jackie Brangham Myers, Bob Mullay, Steve Carper, Mark Ainslie, Rick Jewett, Joe Faretta; (kneeling): Bruce Wilcox, David Raines, Guy Brown, Jim Stout, Ronna Seavey, Sharla Grover Dance.

 Photo contributed by Lori Harkenrider Aasrud

HERMISTON — Bulldogs from the Hermiston High School class of 1974 recently gathering to celebrate 45 years since turning the tassel.

The July 26-27 event including an informal meet-and-greet and a potluck meal and time of visitation. According to Bruce Wilcox, who served on the reunion committee, Susan Bennett Parks traveled more than 1,600 miles, which was the furthest distance to attend the gathering. Wilcox said Parks and her husband live in Nash, Oklahoma.

“Fun times were had while reconnecting with those in attendance,” Wilcox said.

For more information about the class of ‘74, join the Facebook group “HHS Classmates 1974 on Facebook” or call Wilcox at 541-567-9027.

