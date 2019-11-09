PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Historical Society was recently awarded a $25,000 grant for capital improvements from the Union Pacific Foundation.
The money will be used at Heritage Station Museum to replace heating and air conditioning units, repair the breezeway between buildings and upgrade fencing to ensure the safety and security of museum staff, patrons and museum property.
“The Historical Society has had from the beginning a special relationship with Union Pacific, and that relationship has strengthened over time,” said board president Tom Winn. “Together, we share a love of Umatilla County history, and the wonderful museum that stores and exhibits our stories.”
Established in 1974, two years later, the historical society began publishing “Pioneer Trails,” a historical journal. It continues with quarterly publications to document, preserve and share stories of people, places and events in Umatilla County.
Its first museum was initially housed in a storefront gallery after receiving contents of the Sturgis Museum at Blue Mountain Community College. In 1987, arrangements were made to convert the 1909 Union Pacific railway depot into a museum, Winn said in a written statement — it opened a year later. An extensive remodel and expansion project was completed in 2003.
Director Kari Brooks said capital improvements are essential in order to continue welcoming visitors and groups to the museum. It currently serves approximately 3,200 patrons every year.
With the upcoming installation of the Umatilla Gold exhibit, which highlights the wheat industry in Umatilla County, the museum anticipates a 15% increase in annual patrons.
“I’m so grateful for the partnership with Union Pacific,” said Brooks. “Their support for these capital improvements shows a commitment and value to telling the story of Umatilla County.”
The museum is located at 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact info@heritagestationmuseum.org, 541-276-0012 or visit www.heritagestationmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.