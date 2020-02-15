SILVERTON — Julie Hull (representing The Dalles Elks Lodge #303) is the lone representative from the Elks Northeast District — which also includes Baker Lodge #338, Condon Lodge #1869, Enterprise Lodge #1829, Heppner Lodge #358, Hermiston Lodge #1845, Hood River Lodge #1507 and Milton-Freewater Lodge #2146 — to advance to the regional competition of the Elks Hoop Shoot Contest.
Competing in the girls 12-13 bracket, Hull shot 18 of 25 during the Elks State Hoop Shoot contest held Feb. 8 in Silverton. According to a written statement from Cody Bettencourt, in Hull’s last year of eligibility, this will be her second time competing at the regional level. She’s also participated four times each at the district and state levels.
The other age group participants from the Northeast District, their place at the Elks State Hoop Shoot and lodges represented: Boys 8-9: Cooper Stefani (seventh, Heppner); Girls 8-9: Ciciley Stefani (third, Heppner); Boys 10-11: Christian Sanchez-Lamas (fifth, Hermiston); Girls 10-11: Charlotte Hansell (fourth, Milton-Freewater); Boys 12-13: Jason Hull (fourth, The Dalles).
The regional contest will be held March 14 in Pasco, Washington. It includes first-place free throw shooters from Alaska, Washington and Idaho, the other Elks Area 8 states. Regional winners will then complete at the national level in Chicago.
For more information about the Elks Hoop Shoot Contest, contact Bettencourt at nickcody97823@hotmail.com.
