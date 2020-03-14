HERMISTON — The Hermiston Lions Club recently provided a boost to the Umatilla County 4-H program.
With money raised from the annual Horneck Banquet, the club disburses proceeds to support projects and or local groups who make a difference in the community. Club member Phil Hamm said a $5,000 donation to the local 4-H will help support the many beneficial programs that they provide to area youths.
In addition, Hamm said the Lions Club will also provide support for the rebuild of Funland Park and other projects. The Lions Club, he said, raises money to support area projects and programs as well as to provide eyeglasses and hearing aids, primarily to children, whose family may not normally afford these necessary aids.
A longtime agronomist and soil scientist at OSU’s Hermiston Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Horneck died Sept. 28, 2014. An active member of the Lions Club, the group’s community project fund continues to support programs in Horneck’s honor.
For more information about the Hermiston Lions Club, including inquiries regarding how to join the club, call Hamm at 541-561-4724.
