HERMISTON — Classified staff in the Hermiston School District helped make a difference for the Hermiston Warming Station.
The group collected a variety of items, including socks, gloves, cleaning supplies, hygiene supplies and snacks. Cathy Keeney, Oregon School Employees Association chapter president, said the group is a “strong supporter of our community” and the annual Hermiston Warming Station supply drive is one example of how members contribute to local organizations.
The warming station is located at 1075 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. For information about making donations or ways to help, call 541-289-2150 or search Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.