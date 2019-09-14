JOSEPH — A dedication ceremony was held to celebrate the new 22-kilowatt micro hydroelectric facility located within Wallowa Lake State Park.
The facility will generate approximately 134 megawatt hours of clean energy each year. It will provide 85% of the power demand for the Wallowa Lake County Service District‘s water pump station, which furnishes water and sewer service for the Wallowa Lake community.
Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, who attended the Aug. 23 ribbon-cutting event, said he’s proud to see such a project constructed in Senate District 29.
“This project is what I like to call A.G.R., which means Affordable, Green and Renewable,” he said.” Energy policy should encompass all three and that is why this project is so special.”
Hansell went on to say that Oregon can be a leader in producing affordable, green and renewable energy by using the state’s abundant natural resources in a sustainable way. It is his hope that the project will serve as an example for the entire state as communities look for renewable forms of energy.
The project received a $60,000 grant from Pacific Power’s Blue Sky Program customers and an $80,000 incentive from the Energy Trust of Oregon. Other partners included Wallowa County and Wallowa Resources.
A public open house is planned to celebrate the project Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wallowa Lake State Park. From the marina parking lot, visitors can walk a short trail or ride a golf cart shuttle to the power house.
In addition to tours, there will be short presentations, and hands-on activities for kids and families. Also, guests will receive a limited-edition bandanna designed for the occasion.
For more information, call Wallowa Resources at 541-426-8053.
