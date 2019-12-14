PENDLETON — Craig A. Hylton recently won the luck of the draw during a rifle raffle fundraiser held by the Umatilla County Republican Party.
The Pilot Rock man purchased two tickets for $10 each and one was drawn during the Dec. 3 meeting of the local Republican party.
The rifle was built and donated by Wayne York of Oregunsmithing, LLC. It’s a custom Classic Winchester 70 action, 300 Winchester Magnum, with custom barrel and stock and a Leopold scope. The rifle’s retail value is $3,900.
On behalf of the Umatilla County Republican Party, Tony Justus expressed appreciation to York for his generous donation and to all who supported the fundraiser through the purchase of raffle tickets. For more information, contact Justus at tgjustus@gmail.com or 541-969-3717.
