Inland Northwest Orchestra is your orchestra and chorale performing great music in your town, your area, your region. Inland Northwest concerts are free and you can conveniently “come as you are.” It is a celebration when we come to your town. Our concerts are free for your entire family to attend. We like children.
So that we can keep “Moving Music” to your town, we have an annual fundraiser. It will be a dinner auction on May 23 at the Pendleton Convention Center. We are asking you to help us by donating auction items and to support the fundraiser with your attendance if you cannot attend.
Our volunteer musicians have adopted a “labor of love” using their skills and driving many miles. We come to your town/city/village to share our talents because we love music. It is important to your city to have live performances by your own symphony.
And it takes your support to maintain a symphony and its travels to create a full season performing in Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington. In 20 years, Inland Northwest has performed 500 concerts in 50 towns and although we do not have a home where we always perform, we still find friends and lots of support wherever we go. We are your hometown symphony.
Please contact INWM at 541-289-4696 or inwm@machmedia.com to make a donation of goods or services that you would donate for our dinner/auction called, “That’s Amore’!” on May 23. The deadline for donations to our fundraiser is April 30.
Kris Marks, French horn
Inland Northwest Fundraising Committee
Hermiston
