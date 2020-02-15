HERMISTON — The Inland Northwest Musicians were among the 101 recipients who were recently awarded Small Operating Grants through the Oregon Arts Commission. Each of the organizations received $1,494.
Based in Hermiston, the musical ensembles of INWM present concerts across Eastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The grant helps put gas in the tank as the groups travel throughout the region as part of their commitment to provide free music to rural audiences.
The Small Operating Grant awards are offered to organizations with budgets under $150,000. The money can have a huge impact on a small organization’s service to the community, said Carrie Kikel, communications manager for the Oregon Arts Commission and Oregon Cultural Trust.
“This grant program was developed to increase the Arts Commission’s support of Oregon’s small arts providers,” said Anne Taylor, arts commission chair. “These organizations frequently represent the only arts presenter for remote and underserved regions of the state.”
For more information about the grant program, contact Kikel at 503-986-0081, carrie.kikel@oregon.gov or visit www.oregonartscommission.org.
