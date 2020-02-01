PENDLETON — January is School Board Recognition Month. The Oregon School Boards Association honors the unpaid elected volunteers who serve on Oregon’s 197 local school boards, 19 Education Service District boards and 17 community college boards.
InterMountain Education Service District, which serves Umatilla, Morrow, Baker and Union counties, expressed appreciation to its seven board members for their dedicated service to thousands of students in Eastern Oregon and to public education across the state. They include board chair Kelly Bissinger (Zone 2: Hermiston), vice chair Joe McElligott (Zone 7: at large, Umatilla, Morrow, Union and Baker counties), Dale Bingham (Zone 6: Burnt River, North Powder, Union), Merle Comfort (Zone 5: La Grande, Imbler, Cove, Elgin), Steve Muller (Zone 4: Pendleton), Ryan Neal (Zone 1: Morrow County, Ione, Ukiah, Pilot Rock, Umatilla) and Verneda Wagner (Zone 3: Helix, Milton-Freewater, Athena-Weston, Stanfield, Echo).
For more about IMESD, contact Michele Madril, director of communications & print solutions, at 541-966-3115, michele.madril@imesd.k12.or.us or visit www.imesd.k12.or.us.
