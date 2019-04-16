The Morrow County Health District recently donated $10,000 to the Ione School District.
The money will be used for the future Ione Community School Fitness Center. In addition to providing a new weight room for students, the fitness center will be available for public use during non-school hours.
The new center will be accessible to students with disabilities, and open to more physical education programs, health classes, and other preventative lifestyle conditioning for students in Ione and the community, Katie Siri, health district community relations and communications manager, said in a press release about the award. The Fitness Center project goals align with Morrow County Health District’s Community Benefit Fund and continued promotion of community health and well-being.
For more about the health district, contact Siri at 541-676-2930, katies@mocohd.org or visit www.healthymc.org.
