IONE — The Ione School District was recently awarded $24,366 from the Columbia River Enterprise Zone II (CREZ II).
Marvin Padberg, a Port of Morrow commissioner, presented the check to Ione principal Rollie Marshall, who thanked the CREZ II board for its generous donation. Marshall said the district will use the money to further upgrade technology in its schools.
“For a small school district like ours, having a source of funds like this is really positive,” Marshall said.
Money disbursed from CREZ II was collected in 2019 in accordance with agreements made with various businesses and the CREZ II board. The Columbia River Enterprise Zone II was established in 2009 after the success of the Columbia River Enterprise Zone I.
For more information, contact Marshall at 541-422-7131 or rollie.marshall@ione.k12.or.us.
