IONE — The Ione School District is providing assistance to a couple of area schools recently affected by catastrophes.
Ione students held a fundraiser entitled, “Help The Joseph Eagles Fly Again” after the gym of Joseph Charter School was destroyed by fire.
At a recent basketball game, the Ione School District donated funds from admission tickets, plus students supplied a number of items that were auctioned off between the games. All told, the efforts raised $2,077.37 for the Joseph school. Ione principal Rollie Marshall presented the check to Joseph School District Superintendent Lance Homan.
Ione High School students are not finished with their desire to help. After hearing about the damage to the Umatilla High School sports complex from recent area flooding, Ione students will be volunteering their time, effort, shovels, power washers and more to help clean up the mud and debris left after the flood waters recede.
“I am so proud of how our students have stepped up to reach out to area schools. This just reinforces the values and empathy our kids have been raised with,” Marshall said.
