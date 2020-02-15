HELIX — While they may be competitors on the basketball court, Joseph Charter School recently got an assist from the Helix School District.
The Helix Grizzlies presented a check for $5,200 to representatives from Joseph Charter School during the Grizzlies-Eagles basketball games Jan. 31 at Helix. The money will go toward helping with the aftermath from a Jan. 16 fire that damaged the Eagles’ home court as well as other areas of the school.
Helix superintendent Darrick Cope said they were compelled to help their league mates and decided to hold a fundraiser. During the Grizzlies’ Jan. 25 home game against Powder Valley, they held a cake raffle, accepted admission donations at the gate and “passed the hat.” In addition, the Helix Booster Club matched donations received from the effort.
Other schools in the league also reached out to help, including Nixyaawii Community School. Team captains presented monetary donations given by the school and booster club during the Jan. 25 game between the Eagles and the Golden Eagles.
