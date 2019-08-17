PENDLETON — Playing for Keeps, the Oregon East Symphony‘s youth classical strings education program, recently received a grant from the Juan Young Trust.
The trust, based in West Linn, provided $4,000, said Janet Miller, OES grant coordinator. Miller said the money will be used for the youth music education project for area students in fourth through 12th grades.
The grant will support classical music education in the Pendleton area with after-school classes of beginning string students, a beginning strings ensemble for students, an intermediate orchestra for all ages and instruments, a mentorship program for advanced string students, an instrument loan program, and financial support for private lessons/program entry fees.
The Juan Young Trust was established under the will of Juan Young and began funding grants in 2000. Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations based in Oregon for projects and activities to enhance the health, education and welfare of children under the age of 21.
For more information about youth programs, concerts or other symphony events, contact oesofficeinfo@gmail.com, 541-276-0320 or visit www.orgoneastsymphony.org.
