PENDLETON — The teachers of the Pendleton Early Learning Center felt it was important to be able to send their students off with a wave, smile and gift, and on Thursday, June 4, 2020, they showed up at the school in Hawaiian attire and lined up on both sides of the drive-thru pickup driveway between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Each student’s teacher gave their student a gift.
Paxton Warner, 6, wanted to show her appreciation for her teacher, Ms. Ramos, who greeted her with a smile and “Great job on your work and decorations.” Paxton had the help of her mother, Jessica Wallis, stepfather Ryan Pagliarulo, and uncle Jacob Wallis. Her grandfather, Jim Wallis, dressed up as a cowboy with her and loaded her horse into his pickup for the parade. Paxton also drew a picture taped to the side of the truck with her posters “thanking Ms. Ramos for all her hard work for her and her friends.”
