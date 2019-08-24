UMATILLA — The Big River Golf Course Ladies Club recently teed off for its championship.
The club gross champion was Jessi Edwards (178) and second gross was Sharla Barber (180). First net was Shawn Lockwood (141) and second net Stacey Lerten (142). The ladies enjoyed a slice of weekend fun, which also included a potluck held afterward at Bev Miller‘s house.
For more information about the club, contact Megan Olsen at 541-922-3006 or megan@golfbigriver.com.
