YEON Ladies

Jessi Edwards (178), left, and Shawn Lockwood (141) were the first gross and first net during the recent Big River Golf Course Ladies Club championship.

 Photo contributed by Megan Olsen

UMATILLA — The Big River Golf Course Ladies Club recently teed off for its championship.

The club gross champion was Jessi Edwards (178) and second gross was Sharla Barber (180). First net was Shawn Lockwood (141) and second net Stacey Lerten (142). The ladies enjoyed a slice of weekend fun, which also included a potluck held afterward at Bev Miller‘s house.

For more information about the club, contact Megan Olsen at 541-922-3006 or megan@golfbigriver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.