In addition to scoring on the hardwood, the Pendleton High School girls’ basketball team chalked up recognition in the classroom.
The Buckaroo girls were recently named 5A Academic State Champions by the Oregon School Activities Association. Coached by Kevin Porter, team members include Eli Nirschl, Uliyanna Guerrero, Josie Wilson, Carissa Cooley, Sarah Scott, Muriel Hoisington, Nicole Lee, Samantha Spriet, Natalie Neveau, Hunter Blake and Katie Bradt. The team's cumulative GPA was 3.84.
Other PHS teams placed in the top 10, including girls' swimming, second with a 3.78 GPA, and boys' swimming, fourth with a 3.7. GPA. Both teams are coached by Tony Nelson. The wrestling team, coached by Fred Phillips, grappled sixth place with a cumulative 3.29 GPA. And, the boys’ basketball team scored seventh place with a 3.41 GPA. Their coach is Zach Dong.
“We are proud of the accomplishments of our student athletes both on and off the court,” said Chris Fritsch, district superintendent.
