BOARDMAN — Boardman East Lamb Weston recently donated $5,000 to the Agape House food program, one of Eastern Oregon Mission‘s services to meet the needs of the community’s most vulnerable residents.
The funding came from the plant’s recent win in an internal Lamb Weston Sustainability Award, after it reduced annual water usage by 35.6 million gallons. The team at the Boardman plant was granted $5,000 to award to a local nonprofit and chose Eastern Oregon Mission as a way to assist with the local demand for food.
“This money will help strengthen our mission of providing food boxes for families and weekend food backpacks for children,” said Cathy Putnam, interim director of Eastern Oregon Mission. “Lamb Weston is one of the many business partners we have in the community who enable us to reach as many people as we do.”
Agape House, at 500 W. Harper Road in Hermiston, is open for food box pickup Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-3 p.m.
Agape House and Martha’s House are ministries of Eastern Oregon Mission, a nonprofit opened in 1986 to provide for the needs of the greater Hermiston community. A volunteer-driven organization, and through partnerships with local businesses, churches, and individuals, they provide food, housing, life skills, and other necessities for those in need. Learn more at https://agapehousehermiston.org/.
